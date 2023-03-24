Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Price Tops $3.61

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 24th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for about $3.61 or 0.00013104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $98.26 million and approximately $7.42 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007627 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025644 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00030577 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001746 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00018560 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003559 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000148 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.25 or 0.00200277 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,575.57 or 0.99964252 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.69778336 USD and is down -0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $8,794,976.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.