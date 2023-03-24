Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €120.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($129.03) price objective on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WCH. Baader Bank set a €170.00 ($182.80) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Monday. Barclays set a €202.00 ($217.20) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($145.16) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €185.00 ($198.92) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €160.00 ($172.04) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Wacker Chemie Stock Performance

Shares of WCH opened at €147.05 ($158.12) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.75, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Wacker Chemie has a one year low of €98.58 ($106.00) and a one year high of €187.10 ($201.18). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €144.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €128.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.47.

Wacker Chemie Company Profile

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

