Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Sold by Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.

Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,087 shares during the period. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WBD. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WBD has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Macquarie increased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD traded down $0.70 on Friday, hitting $13.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,760,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,719,172. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

