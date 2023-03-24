WAXE (WAXE) Price Tops $67.42 on Exchanges

WAXE (WAXE) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. WAXE has a market cap of $328.55 million and $117,616.39 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WAXE has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One WAXE coin can currently be bought for about $67.42 or 0.00240347 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001361 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.46 or 0.00355234 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,229.06 or 0.25819683 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00010084 BTC.

WAXE Profile

WAXE’s launch date was September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. The official website for WAXE is on.wax.io/wax-io. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WAXE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

