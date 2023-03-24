Wealth Management Resources Inc. Boosts Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Wealth Management Resources Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the quarter. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Wealth Management Resources Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Wealth Management Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $2,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,555,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,101,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,504,000 after purchasing an additional 279,580 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1,232.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 244,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,890,000 after acquiring an additional 225,739 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 686.3% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 190,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,086,000 after acquiring an additional 165,919 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 476.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 149,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,274,000 after acquiring an additional 123,429 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMB opened at $50.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.86 and a 200 day moving average of $50.12. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $48.07 and a 12-month high of $53.46.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.128 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This is an increase from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

