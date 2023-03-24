Wealth Management Resources Inc. Buys 72,633 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Wealth Management Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 395,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 72,633 shares during the quarter. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF comprises 3.8% of Wealth Management Resources Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Wealth Management Resources Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $5,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDBC. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 794.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 19,051 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 166,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 13,330 shares in the last quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 269,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 11,477 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 782,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,655,000 after purchasing an additional 92,574 shares during the period.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

Shares of PDBC opened at $13.70 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $20.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.74.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

