Wealth Management Resources Inc. Invests $302,000 in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Wealth Management Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHB. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 53,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 8,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Rinkey Investments boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 9,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 63.8% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunburst Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 364,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,289,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $45.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.85. The firm has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $54.67.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

