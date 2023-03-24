Wealth Management Resources Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Wealth Management Resources Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,001 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Wealth Management Resources Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Wealth Management Resources Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BTS Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at about $567,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Vicus Capital boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 31,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 35,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $53.62 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $51.47 and a twelve month high of $61.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.62.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.