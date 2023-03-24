WealthNavi Inc. Takes Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

WealthNavi Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 339,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $11,751,000. iShares Gold Trust comprises about 0.2% of WealthNavi Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 98.2% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. 62.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $37.90 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $37.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.78 and its 200 day moving average is $33.89.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.