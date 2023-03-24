Webster Bank N. A. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 1.0% of Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $362,000. Parkwood LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,817,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,365,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $195.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.84. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $233.36. The stock has a market cap of $268.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

