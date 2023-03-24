Webster Bank N. A. Has $954,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 66.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,766 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $39.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.83 and its 200-day moving average is $39.38. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $47.92. The firm has a market cap of $69.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

