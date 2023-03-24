Webster Bank N. A. Lowers Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Webster Bank N. A. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,841 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 88,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,148,000 after buying an additional 16,158 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

VNQ stock opened at $77.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.19. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $113.41. The company has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

