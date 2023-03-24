Webster Bank N. A. Purchases 4,848 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,808,000 after purchasing an additional 12,223 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period.

VYM opened at $100.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.80 and its 200 day moving average is $106.44. The stock has a market cap of $46.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $115.53.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

