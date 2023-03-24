Webster Bank N. A. Sells 250 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Webster Bank N. A. decreased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,427 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% during the third quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.5% during the second quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,598 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.60.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP opened at $186.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $113.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.93. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Featured Stories

