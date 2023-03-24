Webster Bank N. A. Sells 687 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Webster Bank N. A. decreased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COF shares. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.20 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays lowered shares of Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $160.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.12.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:COF opened at $89.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.49. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $86.98 and a twelve month high of $144.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.55.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.81 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 19.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.48%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

