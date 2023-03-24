Webster Bank N. A. Sells 862 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Webster Bank N. A. trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $170.25 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.50 and a 12-month high of $212.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.66.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

