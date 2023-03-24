Webster Bank N. A. Trims Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Webster Bank N. A. reduced its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,925 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 783 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth about $68,701,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in ServiceNow by 1.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 214,214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $80,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 5.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth about $4,871,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 65,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,830,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow Price Performance

ServiceNow stock opened at $440.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $442.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $412.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.42 billion, a PE ratio of 275.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.00 and a 12 month high of $601.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. Equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NOW. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $612.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.03, for a total value of $499,295.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 267 shares in the company, valued at $123,095.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 2,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.22, for a total value of $1,029,053.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.03, for a total value of $499,295.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,095.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,629 shares of company stock worth $29,974,024. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

Further Reading

