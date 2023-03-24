WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Acquired by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank increased its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 11,530.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 196,586 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $18,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 6,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 3,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

WEC traded up $1.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.60. 263,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,364,714. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.68. The company has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.52. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.82 and a twelve month high of $108.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.78.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

