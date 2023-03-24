Wedbush Lowers NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $139.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Wedbush from $145.00 to $139.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.90% from the stock’s previous close.

NKE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NIKE from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on NIKE from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on NIKE from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on NIKE from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.07.

NKE opened at $120.97 on Wednesday. NIKE has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $139.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.33. The company has a market capitalization of $187.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.10.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in NIKE by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 821.1% in the third quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

