Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.30 price objective on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s target price indicates a potential upside of 282.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Werewolf Therapeutics from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

HOWL stock opened at $2.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.15 and its 200 day moving average is $3.23. The firm has a market cap of $66.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.24. Werewolf Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.39 and a one year high of $7.55.

In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,853,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.21 per share, for a total transaction of $4,095,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,701,056 shares in the company, valued at $12,599,333.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 62.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

