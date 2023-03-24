Wesbanco Bank Inc. Acquires 7,513 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,735 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,513 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. owned about 0.06% of Masco worth $6,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAS. Boston Partners raised its stake in Masco by 91.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,263,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $385,282,000 after buying an additional 3,936,601 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Masco by 1,031.4% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,400,094 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,950 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,680,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,432,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Masco by 3,316.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 710,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,246,000 after purchasing an additional 689,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 14,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $728,697.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,265,569. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 33,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $1,808,017.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,668,244.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 14,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $728,697.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,265,569. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 326,404 shares of company stock worth $17,951,341. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MAS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Masco from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Masco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Masco from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Masco from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.64.

NYSE MAS traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $47.80. 613,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,885,785. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.27 and a 200-day moving average of $49.77. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $42.33 and a 52 week high of $58.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.19.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Masco had a negative return on equity of 250.36% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.32%.

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

