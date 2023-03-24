Wesbanco Bank Inc. Buys 941 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,763 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $4,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 37.5% in the third quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 1.5% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 9,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in General Electric by 17.0% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 9.3% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on General Electric from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Electric in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on General Electric from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.14.

Shares of General Electric stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $91.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,385,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,312,745. The company has a market capitalization of $100.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,022.67, a PEG ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.25. General Electric has a 52-week low of $46.55 and a 52-week high of $94.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts expect that General Electric will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,066.67%.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

