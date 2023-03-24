Wesbanco Bank Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,191 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 10,470 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 236,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,406,000 after buying an additional 65,200 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,466,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,634,225. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.20. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.61 and a 12-month high of $75.38.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

