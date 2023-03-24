Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $13.33 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,355 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $13,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gould Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 35,270 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,062 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,963 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBUX. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.74.

SBUX traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.70. 2,046,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,214,588. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.66. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $110.83. The stock has a market cap of $112.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,658 shares of company stock worth $820,706. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

