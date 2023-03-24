Wesbanco Bank Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 221.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,408 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,677 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $6,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 178.4% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 32.3% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 40.0% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 140 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $470,260.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,235 shares in the company, valued at $8,213,942.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 2,982 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $810,119.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,467,833.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $470,260.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,235 shares in the company, valued at $8,213,942.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,752 shares of company stock worth $8,008,479. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Up 1.3 %

CI stock traded up $3.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $259.92. 978,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,720,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $239.50 and a 1-year high of $340.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.95. The company has a market cap of $77.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.67.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CI. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $359.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.00.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

