Wesbanco Bank Inc. Increases Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,661 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,181 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $15,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 365.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CRM. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.24.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CRM traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $188.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,362,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,308,043. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $222.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.72. The firm has a market cap of $188.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 892.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at $198,066.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.19, for a total transaction of $100,912.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $3,863,024,836.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,559 shares of company stock worth $8,573,274. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

