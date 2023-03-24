Wesbanco Bank Inc. Increases Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 380,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,328 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $16,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,121,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,641,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,430 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,898,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,402,820,000 after purchasing an additional 210,054 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,223,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,068,742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628,247 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,052,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,172,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,711 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,793,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $945,727,000 after purchasing an additional 303,443 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USB stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.47. The company had a trading volume of 9,257,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,531,361. The company has a market capitalization of $52.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.98. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $57.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.15.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Sunday, February 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.42.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

