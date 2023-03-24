Wesbanco Bank Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,523 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $7,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FMC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 9.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC in the first quarter worth approximately $191,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of FMC in the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of FMC in the first quarter worth approximately $383,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in shares of FMC by 872,245.0% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 174,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,955,000 after purchasing an additional 174,449 shares during the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FMC traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.36. 242,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803,384. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.84. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $98.24 and a 52-week high of $140.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.55 and its 200-day moving average is $122.20.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. FMC’s payout ratio is 39.86%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FMC shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of FMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of FMC from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.08.

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total value of $638,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,990,823.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total value of $638,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,990,823.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $573,403.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,376 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,016 over the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

