Wesbanco Bank Inc. Purchases 2,917 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $8,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. State Street Corp raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,105,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,884 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 64.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,859,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,136 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 98.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,049,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,612 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,540,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,109,904,000 after acquiring an additional 712,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 29.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,066,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,269,000 after acquiring an additional 706,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total value of $357,581.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,460.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $630,651.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,975,213.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,998 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total value of $357,581.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,460.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,894 shares of company stock valued at $6,090,385. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ AEP traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 862,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,936,561. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.30 and a 12 month high of $105.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.87. The company has a market cap of $45.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 73.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $107.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Bank of America downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.33.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Stories

