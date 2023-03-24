West Bancorporation Inc. Sells 999 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

West Bancorporation Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 6.6% of West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $8,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Accuvest Global Advisors lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 249.6% during the 4th quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 114,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,426,000 after purchasing an additional 82,040 shares during the period. Robinson Value Management Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 4,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. W Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 13,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.64. 751,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,298,941. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $169.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $155.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

