Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:WMC)

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 53.6% annually over the last three years.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Stock Down 1.8 %

WMC opened at $8.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.63, a current ratio of 719.98 and a quick ratio of 719.98. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $18.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Mortgage Capital

A number of research firms have recently commented on WMC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price target on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMC. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 536.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 82,040 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 28,178 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 153.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. 20.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of a diversified portfolio of assets. It focuses on investing in financing, and managing real estate related securities, whole loans, and other financial assets. The company was founded on June 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

