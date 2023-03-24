Willis Investment Counsel Acquires Shares of 6,585 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Willis Investment Counsel purchased a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,585 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,830,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,630,566,000 after acquiring an additional 128,126 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $708,348,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $401,963,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 310.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,001,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $667,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,300 shares during the period. Finally, Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.2% in the first quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 2,834,735 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $630,332,000 after acquiring an additional 189,688 shares during the period. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at $789,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,059.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,393 shares of company stock valued at $12,324,981. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on META. Piper Sandler upgraded Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Meta Platforms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Arete Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.33.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $206.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $535.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.18. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Further Reading

