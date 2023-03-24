Willis Investment Counsel Boosts Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Willis Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $15,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DG. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,002,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,731,000 after buying an additional 1,424,310 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,422,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,179,000 after buying an additional 1,094,109 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 256.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 829,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,916,000 after buying an additional 596,393 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 460,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,001,000 after buying an additional 260,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 441.1% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 293,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,057,000 after buying an additional 239,330 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:DG opened at $202.85 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $183.25 and a one year high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $45.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.25.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.63%. The business had revenue of $10.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 20.60%.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total value of $475,907.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,334,957.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $248.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.75.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

See Also

