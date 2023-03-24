Willis Investment Counsel Cuts Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Willis Investment Counsel trimmed its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $19,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LH. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LH opened at $214.65 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $200.32 and a 52-week high of $280.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $241.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.54. The stock has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 17.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 20.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $304.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.50.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $43,924.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,079.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total transaction of $53,219.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,916.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $43,924.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,079.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,701 shares of company stock valued at $2,178,302. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

