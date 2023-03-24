Willis Investment Counsel Grows Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Willis Investment Counsel increased its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 421,491 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,431 shares during the quarter. Shell makes up about 1.5% of Willis Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Shell were worth $24,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Shell during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Shell during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Shell during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Shell during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in Shell during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of SHEL opened at $53.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.39 and a 200 day moving average of $56.30. Shell plc has a one year low of $44.90 and a one year high of $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.65.

Shell Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

A number of research firms have commented on SHEL. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.61) to GBX 3,000 ($36.84) in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Wolfe Research lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.91) to GBX 2,987 ($36.68) in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,879.86.

Shell Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.