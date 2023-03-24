Willis Investment Counsel Has $40.68 Million Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Willis Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Chubb makes up about 2.6% of Willis Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Chubb were worth $40,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 144.2% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.
In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,726,115.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,808.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.
CB opened at $186.01 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $173.78 and a twelve month high of $231.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $210.51 and a 200-day moving average of $207.19. The stock has a market cap of $76.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.66.
Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 12.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 17.4 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 26.52%.
Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.
