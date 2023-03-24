Willis Investment Counsel Has $6.51 Million Stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Willis Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,985 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $6,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Folios Inc lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 5,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,008,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter valued at about $483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other A. O. Smith news, SVP Daniel L. Kempken sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $170,875.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,312.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 39,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $2,776,882.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,783,699.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daniel L. Kempken sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $170,875.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,344 shares in the company, valued at $570,312.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,883 shares of company stock valued at $4,053,126. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

NYSE:AOS opened at $66.00 on Friday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $71.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 44.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.03.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm had revenue of $936.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AOS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Loop Capital lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

A. O. Smith Profile

(Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the North America and Rest of World segments. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and tanks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.