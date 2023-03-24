Willis Investment Counsel Sells 322 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Willis Investment Counsel lowered its position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Atkore were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atkore by 289.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 12,234 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atkore by 108.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atkore by 2.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atkore by 12.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter.

Atkore Trading Down 0.5 %

ATKR opened at $133.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 2.22. Atkore Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.50 and a 12 month high of $154.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $833.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.90 million. Atkore had a net margin of 22.58% and a return on equity of 76.09%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atkore Inc. will post 15.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atkore in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Atkore from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Atkore from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Atkore from $139.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Atkore from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atkore has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.40.

Insider Activity at Atkore

In other Atkore news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total transaction of $4,207,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,829,420.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Atkore news, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 1,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total transaction of $207,368.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,209.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total transaction of $4,207,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,080 shares in the company, valued at $9,829,420.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,813 shares of company stock valued at $6,997,675. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

