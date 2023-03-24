WINkLink Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges (WIN)

WINkLink (WIN) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. In the last week, WINkLink has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. One WINkLink token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WINkLink has a market capitalization of $82.14 million and approximately $8.67 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001367 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000241 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000299 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $100.15 or 0.00358013 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,278.94 or 0.26021660 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00010169 BTC.

WINkLink Token Profile

WINkLink’s launch date was July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,701,859,243 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 tokens. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @winklink_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WINkLink is winklink.org. The official message board for WINkLink is winklink-oracle.medium.com. The Reddit community for WINkLink is https://reddit.com/r/win_wink.

WINkLink Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WINkLink (WIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. WINkLink has a current supply of 993,701,859,243.4863 with 961,737,300,000 in circulation. The last known price of WINkLink is 0.00008637 USD and is up 2.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $9,159,450.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://winklink.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINkLink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WINkLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

