Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Roth Capital

Roth Capital reissued their neutral rating on shares of Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

WGO has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $62.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Shares of NYSE WGO opened at $56.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.65. Winnebago Industries has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $70.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.56. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The firm had revenue of $866.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 10.19%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WGO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 91,333 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 22,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of recreational vehicles and marine products. It operates through the following business segments: Towable, Motorhome, and Marine. The Towable segment includes non-motorized vehicles that are designed to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and vans and are used as temporary living quarters for recreational travel.

