Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Boosts Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,392 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 2.1% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJH. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23,653.4% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,573,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 3,558,891 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,139,000. Cowa LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4,837.6% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 973,182 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,107,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,579,000 after purchasing an additional 424,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,658,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,369,000 after purchasing an additional 325,461 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $237.52. 500,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,137,248. The company has a market cap of $62.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $257.39 and a 200-day moving average of $246.62. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $277.04.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

