WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD) Shares Down 1.7%

WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $58.34 and last traded at $58.34. 14,699 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 43,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.36.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.30 and its 200-day moving average is $60.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter worth $553,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 7,290 shares during the last quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $597,000. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter.

The WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (DTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of US companies selected and weighted based on the dollar amount of dividends paid. DTD was launched on Jun 16, 2006 and is managed by WisdomTree.

