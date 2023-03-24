WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS) Trading 0% Higher

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS – Get Rating) traded up 0% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $42.88 and last traded at $42.28. 16,969 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 31,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.26.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund Trading Up 0.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $634.16 million, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.22.

Get WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPS. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 1,480,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,558,000 after buying an additional 46,126 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,438,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,798,000 after buying an additional 470,915 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,436,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,628,000 after buying an additional 80,806 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 941,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,152,000 after buying an additional 20,226 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 562,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,402,000 after buying an additional 16,518 shares during the period.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Earnings 500 Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Earnings 500 Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the large-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.