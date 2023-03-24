Wise (LON:WISE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.52

Wise plc (LON:WISE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.52 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 532 ($6.53), with a volume of 547374 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 555 ($6.82).

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($7.86) price objective on shares of Wise in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

The company has a market capitalization of £5.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 9,250.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.00, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 568.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 600.06.

In related news, insider Matthew Briers sold 31,131 shares of Wise stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 555 ($6.82), for a total transaction of £172,777.05 ($212,178.62). Insiders own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company's transfer infrastructure includes Wise Account for international people who need to move and manage money across borders; Wise Business for international businesses need; and Wise Platform that allows businesses and banks to offer their own customers international payments.

