Wojak Finance Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $114.22 Million (WOJ)

Wojak Finance (WOJ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Wojak Finance has a total market cap of $114.22 million and $14,740.77 worth of Wojak Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wojak Finance has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. One Wojak Finance token can now be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wojak Finance Token Profile

Wojak Finance was first traded on September 20th, 2021. Wojak Finance’s total supply is 22,566,388,595 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,559,353,185 tokens. Wojak Finance’s official website is woj.finance. Wojak Finance’s official Twitter account is @wojfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wojak Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@wojtoken.

Wojak Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The $WOJ token is a charity token, it's designed to help educate users to learn to earn, #WojakToken is based on the BEP20 standard. Using $WOJ tokens the holders can enjoy multiple benefits from within the wojak finance ecosystem, as it may be used as the governance token in the future.”

