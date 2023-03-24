Wojak Finance (WOJ) Price Hits $0.0049 on Major Exchanges

Wojak Finance (WOJ) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. Over the last week, Wojak Finance has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Wojak Finance token can now be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wojak Finance has a total market capitalization of $110.06 million and $8,926.30 worth of Wojak Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wojak Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001385 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000240 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $99.74 or 0.00356549 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,249.83 or 0.25916240 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00010122 BTC.

Wojak Finance Token Profile

Wojak Finance was first traded on September 20th, 2021. Wojak Finance’s total supply is 22,566,388,595 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,559,353,185 tokens. Wojak Finance’s official Twitter account is @wojfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wojak Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@wojtoken. The official website for Wojak Finance is woj.finance.

Wojak Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The $WOJ token is a charity token, it's designed to help educate users to learn to earn, #WojakToken is based on the BEP20 standard. Using $WOJ tokens the holders can enjoy multiple benefits from within the wojak finance ecosystem, as it may be used as the governance token in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wojak Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wojak Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wojak Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wojak Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wojak Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.