X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) PT Lowered to $4.00 at Oppenheimer

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 377.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.71.

Get X4 Pharmaceuticals alerts:

X4 Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.84. 247,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,505. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.56. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 27,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total value of $25,780.53. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,962.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,692 shares of company stock valued at $50,864. Corporate insiders own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $889,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 921.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,153,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,469 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 18,820 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 587,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 93,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. 56.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.