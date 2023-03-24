XIDO FINANCE (XIDO) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $74.05 Million

XIDO FINANCE (XIDO) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 24th. XIDO FINANCE has a total market cap of $74.05 million and approximately $23,472.48 worth of XIDO FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, XIDO FINANCE has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar. One XIDO FINANCE token can currently be purchased for about $2.62 or 0.00009522 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000243 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000301 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $98.61 or 0.00360439 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,167.21 or 0.26197977 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00010232 BTC.

About XIDO FINANCE

XIDO FINANCE’s genesis date was September 9th, 2020. XIDO FINANCE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,314,463 tokens. XIDO FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @xidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. XIDO FINANCE’s official message board is medium.com/@xidofinance. XIDO FINANCE’s official website is xido.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “XIDO is decentralized AMM with yield farming incentives, no mints, and a unique token distribution design. Token which adds a governance layer and powers the self-sustaining pools and farms without ever minting a new token.

It is layer protocol for payments specifically built to support the fast-growing DeFi industry using our important technological innovations.”

