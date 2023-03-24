XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Price Target Increased to $12.50 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $12.50 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on XPEV. Macquarie cut XPeng from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut XPeng from a buy rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on XPeng from $8.92 to $7.21 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. HSBC lowered XPeng from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered XPeng from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.07.
XPeng Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of NYSE XPEV opened at $9.91 on Monday. XPeng has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $35.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 2.82.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
XPeng Company Profile
XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.
