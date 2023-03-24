xSUSHI (XSUSHI) One Day Trading Volume Tops $19,758.65

xSUSHI (XSUSHI) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 23rd. In the last seven days, xSUSHI has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. One xSUSHI token can currently be bought for approximately $1.45 or 0.00005138 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. xSUSHI has a total market cap of $84.18 million and approximately $19,758.65 worth of xSUSHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

xSUSHI Profile

xSUSHI’s genesis date was September 1st, 2020. xSUSHI’s total supply is 49,187,307 tokens. xSUSHI’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for xSUSHI is www.sushiswap.fi.

Buying and Selling xSUSHI

According to CryptoCompare, “xSushi is what users get when they stake SUSHI on the new sushiswapclassic.org/staking page – the xSUSHI staked earns a reward fee of 0.05% of all trades.”

